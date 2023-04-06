One person injured after road rage shooting in Salt Lake City, suspect still at large

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in a road rage incident in downtown Salt Lake City.

Police say they received reports of someone being shot near 300 West shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday. Where they located an individual with a gunshot wound upon arrival.

Anyone who may have left the scene prior to the arrival of police is asked to call 801-799-3000.

No other information is available at this time as police continue their investigation.

