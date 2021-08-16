One person injured in South Jordan shooting Sunday; Suspect in custody

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — One person was injured in a shooting in South Jordan on Sunday, according to authorities.

According to a police statement, officers were dispatched to 10099 South 3640 West after a 911 call about an active shooting in the home where an unknown male had been shot and multiple individuals were

fleeing from the home.

Witnesses described the shooter as a Hispanic man with dread locks wearing a white shirt and black shorts. When officers arrived the shooting victim was evacuated.

While Officers were evacuating more people from the house through the back door they saw a light skin male with dread locks wearing a white shirt and black pants in the group who matched the description of the shooter who was later identified as Jeremiah Thompson.

Upon the Jeremiah's exit of the backyard he was taken into custody. A witness on scene provided video of the shooting to officers in the garage area of the house showing a fight between two females. The video shows what appears to be several individuals attempting to break up the fight, including the shooting victim, between the two females.

Police said, the victim is seen in the video attempting to stop the

altercation. Jerimiah is then seen displaying a handgun and shooting the victim.

Police said at least three witnesses provided Jerimiah's description and identified Jerimiah as the shooter.

Police said while Jeremiah was in custody he admitted to getting the

handgun, which belonged to his step mother, from a safe in the house and putting the handgun on his person wearing the handgun open

carry around this house for several hours. Police said, Jeremiah also admitted that he had drank several beers before the shooting occurred.

A warrant was requested and granted to a blood screening on Jeremiah.

The victim was transported by friends to Riverton Hospital for treatment and taken via life flight to Intermountain Medical Center. Upon arrival at IMC the victim under went surgery and is currently in stable condition.

Jeremiah Thompson was being held without bond in the Salt Lake County Jail on five charges including Felony Discharge of a Firearm and Carrying a Dangerous Weapon Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs.