WEBER COUNTY, Utah — One person was killed during a head-on crash in Roy Tuesday morning.

According to a statement from the Roy Police Department, a car was going southbound when it veered left into the wrong lane and crashed into an orange car that was waiting to turn left.

The female driver of the car received fatal injuries from the crash. While the driver of the orange car had a few minor injuries.

Police said there was no indication of drugs or alcohol in their preliminary investigation.