One person shot during possible home invasion in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was shot in the leg early Wednesday morning during a possible home invasion in Salt Lake City.

Police officers were at the downtown West Apartment complex at 750 North and 900 West where one person was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The 911 call came in just before 4:30 a.m. but by the time officers arrived the suspects had already fled the scene.

They are now searching for several individuals.

