One person struck by car, seriously injured in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — One person is in a local hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a car Thursday morning in Salt Lake City.

The incident happened on 1300 South and 180 West near the UTA Trax line just after 6 a.m. while it was still dark outside. The driver was heading west.

Detectives were still investigating to find out what happened and waiting on an update from the hospital. The last report was that the victim was likely going to survive.

Detectives also said it's a reminder for everyone, especially pedestrians, to be careful when trying to cross any street. In particular, those near train lines or platforms.