One suspect dead, one officer injured in overnight shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One suspect is dead after exchanging gun fire with police near the Jordan Valley Station Apartments early Saturday morning.

West Jordan Police tell FOX 13 News that they received a call around 1:00 a.m. reporting that someone was breaking into cars at the apartment complex located near 3200 West 8600 South.

Once on scene, officers located the suspect, an adult male, with an exchange of gunfire happening shortly thereafter.

One officer was struck in the leg and transported to an area hospital, but is expected to survive. The suspect was also shot, and died at the scene.

Police believe there may be additional suspects involved, and are asking the public for help in locating a green compact Honda vehicle they believe is also connected to the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact West Jordan Police at 801-256-2000

The shooting itself is being investigated by West Valley City Police and other agencies per the Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol.