Suspect facing charges after Christmas party turns violent

WEST JORDAN, Utah — One suspect is facing multiple charges after a Christmas party turned violent Friday night. One victim was transported to Intermountain Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Gerardo Rascon, 44, was booked into Salt Lake County Jail Friday night on multiple assault and firearm charges after firing a gun during an argument that broke out during a family Christmas party. He is currently being held without bail.

According to the probable cause statement filed by police, Rascon and multiple family members were gathered at a home in the area of Bornite Road and Swan Ridge Way for a family Christmas party. During the party, he had become intoxicated and began to verbally berate the family members.

This prompted the victim, a 24 year-old male, to confront Rascon, leading to a physical altercation where the suspect assaulted other family members that were present before striking the victim, who struck back and managed to pin him to the ground in an attempt to end the conflict.

The victim released Rascon when he thought he had calmed down, which allowed him to go into his bedroom and pull out a gun, firing a shot into the victim's shoulder. The victim then attempted to wrestle the gun from Rascon, which lead to several more shots being fired. Fortunately, no one else present was injured.

Officers on scene were able to administer a portable breath test, discovering that Rascon's blood alcohol was at .142 BAC, nearly three times the state's legal alcohol limit. He was then taken into custody and booked into Salt Lake County Jail.