LOGAN, Utah — A semitrailer hauling several pallets of onions overturned Saturday morning in Logan Canyon.

Crews from the Logan City Fire Department responded to the crash.

Officials reported that the driver suffered only minor injuries as a result.

However, photos from the scene posted on Facebook by the fire department show onions strewn across the side of the highway. Some appeared to still be safely in their bags, but information on how many were saved was not immediately available.

Logan City Fire Department

Logan City Fire Department