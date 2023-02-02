Opposition to new law banning transgender surgeries for Utah youth continues

SALT LAKE CITY — The debate on Utah's Capitol hill continues, as some people show frustration over the passing of Senate Bill 16.

The bill, which was signed into law by Governor Spencer Cox last week, bans transgender surgeries for Utah children and teens, placing a moratorium on hormone therapies for any new transgender patients.

"I think it is abundantly clear that trans lives are under direct attack by the Utah legislature," said Winona Wood, who is transgender.

Wood, along with about a hundred other people, took to the south steps of the Capitol Wednesday night during a rally, organized by Armed Queers Salt Lake City.

"We're organizing against anti-trans legislation that has been introduced, specifically SB 16," said Ermiya Fanaeian, an organizer with Armed Queers Salt Lake City.

Those like Wood, call the new law an attack on all trans people.

"I very much take this personally, it is a personal assault on me and every other trans individual in the state of Utah," said Wood.

The bill's sponsor, Senator Mike Kennedy, said last week that many legislators feel passionate about allowing parents the right to choose.

However, he says, there are dangers that come with altering surgeries and drugs.

The new law is being met with opposition from organizations here locally and across the country.

Amy Whelan is a Senior Staff Attorney with the National Center for Lesbian Rights, based out of San Francisco, California.

"This is just such extreme government overreach," said Whelan.

She says her organization is partnering with ACLU Utah to file a lawsuit soon against the appropriate state officials, regarding Senate Bill 16.

"The reason why we are so concerned about these laws is that it's unprecedented in our nation's history, states do not step in like this to ban medical care for groups of people," said Whelan.

It's an issue Sen. Kennedy said he was open to keeping on working on, even after it passed last week.

"Is it perfect? Absolutely not, but is it something it’s useful, I believe it is, does it need reformation? I believe so, as time goes by, we’ll have those conversations and do justice to the children in our state," said Sen. Kennedy.

On the steps of the Capitol Wednesday night, the message was clear to those who turned out for the rally. The fight for their rights doesn't stop here.

"It took our social movements in the 70's and 90's to win them, and I'm confident to win them back again," said Wood.

Whelan tells FOX 13 News they are filing an emergency motion for the court to immediately stop this law from going into effect, while the rest of the case is being litigated.