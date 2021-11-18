Orem business ordered to pay back wages for employment violations

OREM, Utah — An Orem business operating as a bakery, restaurant and grocer was ordered to pay over $32,000 in overtime back wages to eight workers who worked more than 40 hours a week with no overtime pay.

An investigation found that El Mexicano Market, Inc. paid straight time rates in order to avoid overtime pay in violation of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

El Mexicano was also ordered to pay nearly $2,000 in civil penalties for allowing a child to operate a power-driven baler.

“Workers are entitled to receive all of their hard-earned wages and a safe working environment,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Kevin Hunt in Salt Lake City.

“This investigation found that El Mexicano Market wrongly denied overtime to some employees and exposed a young worker to dangerous working conditions that could have resulted in serious injury or worse.

"We encourage all employers to review their pay practices and child labor protections to avoid similar violations.”

El Mexicano Market Inc. also has a location in Los Angeles.

More than $34.7 million in back wages were recovered by the DOL in fiscal year 2021 for workers in the food industry.

For more information about the FLSA and other laws enforced by the division, contact the agency’s toll-free helpline at 866-4US-WAGE (487-9243).

Workers who believe they are owed back wages can search the DOL's website for more information, and ask questions, regardless of immigration status.

DOL's Wage and Hour Department can speak with callers in more than 200 languages.

