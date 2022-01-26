Orem high school responds to threat made against cheerleaders

OREM, Utah — Officials at an Orem high school say they have "addressed" a threat made against the cheerleading squad Tuesday night.

Through her phone, a Mountain View High School cheerleader was sent an altered photo of the team featuring a pentagram with the words "13 sacrifices" and "Cheer is Evil" written on the picture, along with the letter "x" marked over some of the girls.

According to a parent who contacted FOX 13, the school did not immediately respond to parents of the cheerleaders when they asked if their children should be kept at home. The parent added that after not hearing back from administrators, many parents kept their frightened students from school.

However, in a letter sent to all parents Wednesday, the school principal and assistant principal acknowledged the threat and said measures had been taken.

"We know the parties involved in the threat; and we have taken appropriate action to make sure your students are safe," the letter read.

Principal Mike Ericksen and Assistant Principal Mickelle Bos said the school worked with cheerleading coach Amy Andrus and school police officer Sgt. David Call to investigate the threat.

"We take your students’ safety seriously. Regarding this issue, we can say with 100% certainty that we have addressed the threat and applied appropriate disciplinary action," said Ericksen. "We cannot discuss specifics concerning the matter, since we value the privacy of all our students."

FOX 13 has reached out to the Alpine School District regarding the threat, but have yet to hear back.

It's not known if the person or people who sent the photo are students or connected to the school in any way.