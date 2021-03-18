Body cam video shows rescue of suspect who drove off bridge in Vineyard

VINEYARD, Utah — A suspected drunk driver involved in an Orem hit-and-run accident Thursday was eventually stopped after he drove off a bridge in Vineyard.

Body cam video shows rescue of suspect who drove off bridge

According to police, the multi-city pursuit began in Provo when a witness reported a drunk driver Thursday morning. Provo police located the vehicle and attempted to pull the car over, but the driver, Dustin Butterfield, 35, fled from police. He then hit a FedEx vehicle at Center Street and Geneva Road in Orem. A witness who called 9-1-1 followed Butterfield as he headed east towards Vineyard.

Diego Romo

Police tried again to pull the car over in Vineyard after the driver passed a stopped school bus picking up children at high speed

"The vehicle continued eastbound here on Center Street as other units were coming into the area," said Sgt. Holden Rockwell with the Utah County Sheriff's Office. "They turned around on the vehicle as well. Just as that vehicle came up the overpass, and the vehicle went off the overpass and caused the accident you see behind me."

After driving off a bridge at 232 E. Center Street, the car rolled into a fence just off the railroad tracks and caught on fire. Orem police pulled the driver from the burning car to safety.

(Video below shows Butterfield's car in flames)

Car on fire after driving off bridge

"They were afraid they weren't going to get him out and that he was going to burn up," Rockwell said. "But they were able to force him out of that vehicle and get him away from the vehicle."

Rockwell said the driver sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries and he was taken to the hospital to be treated.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Twitter Thursday that Butterfield was on Parole. He is charged with felony DUI, and felony Evading.

"We do have some charges regardless of the results of the DUI for fleeing from police, for running the lights of the school bus, running a stop light, driving recklessly, so those will be charges that we will be filing along with potentially the DUI," Rockwell added.

Stay with fox13now.com and FOX 13 News for the latest on this breaking news story