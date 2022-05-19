Out of quarantine, Cox weighs in on Utah's COVID-19 spike

SALT LAKE CITY — Out of quarantine and recovering from COVID-19 himself, Governor Spencer Cox urged Utahns to get vaccinated, boosted and tested as the state begins to see a spike in cases.

At his monthly news conference on PBS Utah, the governor remained masked and said he was following health guidelines for people who are recovering from the virus. He described his bout as a bad sore throat and a fever, but said he never experienced a shortness of breath or a drop in oxygen levels, nor did he require any antibody treatments.

Gov. Cox is vaccinated and boosted.

On Thursday, Utah's Department of Health reported 4,504 new cases of COVID-19 in the state over the past week and four new deaths. Summit County was moved into a "medium" transmission level while the rest of the state remains low.

The governor said the Utah Department of Health was monitoring the situation, but did not see a need at this point to institute any restrictions. Hospitalizations remain relatively low and a large number of Utahns are vaccinated or have a natural immunity. Still, Gov. Cox said Utahns can take precautions if they are concerned, including masking.

"If you’re worried about the transmission it’s a good idea to wear a tight-fitting N-95 mask, for sure," he said. "It’s a good option that’s always available to people, and if you’re not vaccinated, you’re not boosted, or you’re at high risk and you’re worried about it, I would."

Gov. Cox also urged Utahns to get vaccinated and up-to-date on their booster shots, as well as getting tested if they feel symptoms.