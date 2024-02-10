Outage leaves thousands across Kearns, Taylorsville, West Jordan without power

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power has reported an outage affecting 5,805 customers across Kearns, Taylorsville and West Jordan Friday evening.

We are aware of a power outage in Kearns, Taylorsville and West Jordan affecting 5,805 customers. We are investigating the cause and working to restore service by 05:00 am. pic.twitter.com/Vhv0ta8olR — Rocky Mountain Power UT (@RMP_Utah) February 10, 2024

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. Power is currently estimated to be restored by 5 a.m. Saturday.

