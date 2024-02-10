Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Outage leaves thousands across Kearns, Taylorsville, West Jordan without power

Outage leaves thousands across Kearns, Taylorsville, West Jordan without power
FOX 13 News
Outage leaves thousands across Kearns, Taylorsville, West Jordan without power
Posted at 9:40 PM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 23:44:03-05

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — Rocky Mountain Power has reported an outage affecting 5,805 customers across Kearns, Taylorsville and West Jordan Friday evening.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time. Power is currently estimated to be restored by 5 a.m. Saturday.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere