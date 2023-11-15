Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City for winter show

SALT LAKE CITY — The largest trade show for the outdoor industry in North America returns to Salt Lake City this week.

Normally, Outdoor Retailer’s winter show takes place in January, but this year, show organizers are switching it to November for the first time in show history, due to feedback from vendors.

Brands are showcasing innovative new outdoor items from heated clothing to folding ski goggles and portable fire pits.

“I just love that our industry is always about learning and wanting to be better at what they do and advancing themselves, whether it's just a knowledge base or being more profitable, more efficient,” said Sean Smith, Show Director. “I love that our industry embraces that, and that's one of the only places you're going to find that, is here at Outdoor Retailer.”

Outdoor Retailer is looking to create a new program to highlight Utah brands, in partnership with the Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation, at future shows, said Smith.