Outdoor Retailer show to return to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — The massive Outdoor Retailer trade show will be returning to Utah, FOX 13 News has confirmed.

It's a surprise about-face for a show that left Salt Lake City in part because of the state's environmental policies and political leaders' support for President Trump's shrinking of the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante national monuments and other federal land policies.

But Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall helped negotiate the return to Utah's capital city, FOX 13 News has learned. She touted her administration's environmental policies and the benefits of the show being in Salt Lake City.

.@OutdoorRetailer is coming home to Salt Lake City!!!!! 🎿⛷🏂🧗‍♀️🚴‍♂️☀️❄️ — Mayor Erin Mendenhall (@slcmayor) March 23, 2022

"We have a strong relationship with Salt Lake City and a committed partner in Mayor Erin Mendenhall, whose values align with ours following tremendous investments in clean energy and a strong commitment to public lands. This proved to be a real turning point in our recent negotiations," Outdoor Retailer said in a statement announcing its return.

"Salt Lake City and County is our hometown, and we’re going back with a commitment to effecting meaningful change. It would be wrong for us to leave the way we did and simply go back as if nothing happened. In reality, leaving after 2017 has not brought the change we had hoped for, so we will push back, not pull back. We firmly believe that staying engaged and collectively contributing to the ongoing discussion, no matter how difficult, is far more constructive."

FOX 13 News is told it will be for a three-year commitment. There is no word over whether Patagonia and North Face, some of the most vocal companies who objected to Utah's policies, will return. A number of companies have previously threatened a boycott.

"It’s clear those in charge of the Outdoor Retailer trade show did not learn their lesson. Politicians in Utah have continued to wage war on public lands conservation and their harmful efforts show no signs of slowing down," the environmental group Center for Western Priorities said in a statement opposing the move. "Not only is Utah’s governor preparing to launch a taxpayer-funded lawsuit to strip protections from Bears Ears National Monument, today Utah Senator Mike Lee asked Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson about the possibility of gutting the law which gives presidents the authority to designate national monuments."

"Outdoor recreation is booming in the West, fueling local economies and driving calls to protect more public lands. Leaders in the outdoor industry should recognize their growing power and not reward the bad behavior of extreme anti-conservation politicians."

The show is a huge money-generator for Utah's hospitality industry, which has suffered in the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February, Governor Spencer Cox declared that Utah did not miss the trade show, but they were always welcome to return. On Wednesday, he welcomed them back.

"This is great news for Utah’s expanding outdoor industry and all those who love getting outside and experiencing the state’s natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming Outdoor Retailers back to Salt Lake City," Gov. Cox said in a statement to FOX 1`3 News.

