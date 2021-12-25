‘Outrageous’ longtime Utah radio host Tom Barberi dies

SALT LAKE CITY — Tom Barberi, a radio talk show host who loved to poke fun at Utah institutions and became one himself, has died.

Barberi died Friday morning, according to daughter Gina Barberi, who followed her father’s career path and is now a host of X96′s “Radio From Hell” show. He was 78. (The cause of death was unavailable Friday.)

Known as “The Voice of Reason” on radio station KALL from 1971 to 2004, Barberi mixed news and sports and politics. He interviewed powerful and not-so-powerful people, and took calls from listeners.

Barberi often took aim at the Utah establishment — from politicians to religious leaders.

