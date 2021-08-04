Over 1,000 earthquakes recorded in Yellowstone National Park in July 2021

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming — Scientists said July was a really shaky month in Yellowstone National Park.

The U.S. Geological Survey shared its monthly report on earthquake activity Monday. It said seismologists reported more than 1,000 minor quakes around Yellowstone last month.

That's the most earthquakes reported at the national park since June 2017.

Most of the tremors were apart of seven different "swarms". A swarm is a series of small quakes that happen back-to-back for a short period. The largest was a magnitude 3.6 on July 16.

Scientists suspect the earthquakes came from increased pore pressure from snow melt and not magma moving.