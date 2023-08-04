Watch Now
Over 15k customers left without power in Utah County

Posted at 2:03 PM, Aug 04, 2023
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A portion of Utah County was left in the dark Friday afternoon after power went out for more than 15,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers.

The outage mainly impacted areas on the West side of Utah lake including Eagle Mountain, Cedar Fort and Saratoga Springs.

The cause of the outage is due to loss of transmission, Rocky Mountain Power reported. Further details on what caused the outage were not made available.

At its peak, Rocky Mountain Power reported 19,178 customers were without power.

Officials reassured that crews were in the area working to restore power as soon as possible.

