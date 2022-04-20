Watch
Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers without service in north Utah

Posted at 4:44 AM, Apr 20, 2022
TOOELE, Utah — More than 19,000 customers were without power for several hours in northern Utah early Wednesday morning, mostly in Magna and Tooele County.

According to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map, the first reports of outages came in around 3:30 a.m. and crews were working to restore service.

By 5:16 a.m. that number was down to just 3,000 customers.

UDOT reported that the outages were also affecting traffic signals in Tooele County.

The estimated service restore time was listed as 7:30 a.m.

