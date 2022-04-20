Thousands of Rocky Mountain Power customers without service in north Utah

TOOELE, Utah — More than 19,000 customers were without power for several hours in northern Utah early Wednesday morning, mostly in Magna and Tooele County.

According to Rocky Mountain Power's outage map, the first reports of outages came in around 3:30 a.m. and crews were working to restore service.

rockymountainpower.com Power outages according to Rocky Mountain Power on Wednesday morning April 20 2022 in northern Utah

By 5:16 a.m. that number was down to just 3,000 customers.

UDOT reported that the outages were also affecting traffic signals in Tooele County.

Signal Problems / Power Outage

Main St from Bates Cyn Rd to Vine St and Surrounding Areas, Tooele Tooele Co,

Treat dark intersections as a 4 way stop,

Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 20, 2022

The estimated service restore time was listed as 7:30 a.m.