Over 3000 runners at 16th annual Utah Human Race

SANDY, Utah — Over 3,000 runners braved the morning chill to help raise money for the Utah Food Bank Thursday morning.

The Utah Human Race returned for it's 16th year, marking the first time the race was held in person since 2019. The race was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Utah Food Bank tells FOX 13 News that the pandemic has made the need for food even greater for Utahns that struggle with hunger in their daily lives.

"We struggled this year as we had to meet needs that almost tripled," said Ginette Bott, President and CEO of the Utah Food Bank. "We're seeing families that have really struggled still to get back on their feet."

Money from registration fees and race sponsors goes to help the Utah Food Bank provide much needed food and resources for people in Utah who deal with hunger on a daily basis. Even as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, today's event demonstrates that the people of Utah have not lost their capacity for compassion.

"The need is not reducing," said Bott. "but to come together today, and know that all of these folks are willing to help us... it's humbling, and we're so appreciative."

Even if you were unable to participate in the Utah Human Race this year, the Utah Food Bank is always looking for support. For more information on how you can donate or volunteer, please visit their website at www.utahfoodbank.org.