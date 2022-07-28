Watch Now
Over 6,000 households without power in Duchesne, Uintah counties after fire

Posted at 9:36 PM, Jul 27, 2022
DUCHESNE, Utah — A fire outside of the Ft. Duchesne substation left over 6,000 households without power in Duchesne and Uintah counties Wednesday night.

Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc. said in a social media post that the problem will take the majority of the evening to replace if they have the appropriate part in stock.

They reported that a "switch" that belongs to their wholesale provider, DG&T, caught on fire.

"We currently have our crews dispatched and working to safely restore the power as quickly and efficiently as possible," Moon Lake Electric Association, Inc. said.

Currently, all of Roosevelt, Lapoint, Neola, Bluebell and Ft. Duchesne have no power. According to their outage map, 4,727 households are without power in Duchesne county and 2,173 are without power in Uintah county.

The company asked for patience as they work to resolve the issue.

