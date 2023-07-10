Overloaded electrical cord sparks fire that causes $200k in damage

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A family was displaced in Spanish Fork after a fire that started in the garage and spread to the rest of the home caused $200,000 in damage.

At 10:07 p.m. Sunday night, crews responded to the residential fire in the area of 112 West 200 North.

Officials report the homeowner was arriving home from picking up his granddaughter and noticed the fire burning "heavily" in the garage.

All the other residents in the home as well as a neighboring home were able to evacuate before crews arrived at the scene.

Photos show heavy smoke and flames coming from an unattached garage and the fire extending into the main part of the home.

Three chiefs, 28 firefighters, four engines and one ladder from Spanish Fork and Mapleton responded to the call for help.

Within two hours, crews were able to contain the fire and damage to a bedroom, mudroom, attic space and unattached garage area, although the damages caused by the fire are estimated at $200,000.

Officials report the fire was caused by an overloaded electrical cord that was in the unattached garage.

Two individuals were treated for smoke inhalation and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion. All were released at the scene. In addition, the family who was displaced were taken in by other relatives.