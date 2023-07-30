Overnight crash leaves 3 dead in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — Three adults are dead following a single-vehicle crash in Salt Lake City late Saturday.

Salt Lake City police say they responded to call just after 11 p.m. of a car that had struck a tree and caught fire near 965 Beck Street.

Crews from the Salt Lake City Fire Department also responded and were able to put out the flames.

Officials have yet to release the names of the those who were killed in the crash.

Police say the accident was the 14th death-related crash in Salt Lake City this year.