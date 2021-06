Crews continue to battle a three-alarm fire that broke out early Sunday morning.

Authorities say the blaze started around 2:00 a.m. in the area of 1110 East Ashton Avenue.

Crews are working to extinguish it from a distance, because of the structural integrity of the building.

Power in the area was turned off, and nearby roads were also closed.

At least six people from a nearby apartment complex have been evacuated, and a single firefighter injury has been reported.

This is a developing story.