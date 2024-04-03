Overnight RV parking gives Utah brewery unexpected boost

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — We’ve now entered what some say is the best season to travel in the United States, which runs from late March to the end of May. An increasingly popular way for Americans to see the sights and explore the back roads is by RV.

This trend has prompted more small businesses, including those in Utah, to tap into this growing customer base, and many are doing this through a program called Harvest Hosts.

“If you own a business and you want more visitors, Harvest Hosts is basically a free marketing option,” explained CEO Joel Holland. “There’s never any cost to be in the program, all you need is a flat place for a RV to park and stay overnight."

In exchange, RV and van owners get to stay at destinations that go beyond the traditional campground such as farms, wineries, museums, and breweries. Unlike small businesses, though, they must pay a yearly membership fee to access host locations.

Currently, Harvest Hosts has around 250,000 RV members and more than 5,100 small business hosts nationwide. More than 40 of them are located in Utah including SaltFire Brewing Company.

Owner Ryan Miller said they became a host property about two years ago. While they only have room to accommodate one RV per night, Miller believes the program helps them reach more customers.

“It does get us eyes on our business for people that are all over the country, so we’ll get thank you cards from people that came in from Connecticut," he reflected.

Miller added that most of their motorhome guests will patronize their business, which helps them generate extra revenue.

According Holland, RV members will, on average, spend $50 per night at the small businesses they visit.

In addition, Holland said hosts in Utah tend to make more money because it’s a popular travel destination for motorhome owners.

“I mentioned an average host makes $13,000 in extra revenue. I would guess those in Utah are making 2-3 times [that]," he said.

Holland says his long-range goal is to continue growing the number of small business hosts and members they have.