Overnight semi truck fire to cause delays on I-15 Sunday morning

Utah Highway Patrol
Posted at 10:22 AM, Apr 25, 2021
Traffic delays are expected to continue through noon after a semi trailer caught on fire early Sunday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, they received reports of the fire on I-15 Southbound at 9100 South around 3:42 a.m.

Crews were able to extinguish the truck, but the right lanes of I-15 Southbound will remain closed while they assess damage and clean up. Commuters are allowed to use both standard lanes, as well as the HOV lane in the meantime.

The truck driver was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns. No other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is believed to be a mechanical issue with the semi truck.

