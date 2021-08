SOLDIER SUMMIT, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation reports Monday morning that US 6 is closed in both directions near Soldier Summit.

Major traffic could be seen backed up on UDOT cameras.

Utah Highway Patrol said the congestion was because of a semi truck hauling scrap metal that overturned around 4:30 a.m. blocking the entire roadway

As of 7:00 a.m. one westbound lane has been opened to let alternating traffic flow through.