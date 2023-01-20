Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Road rage incident leads to accident causing 4-mile delay on I-15 in Midvale

DELAY.jpg
UDOT
DELAY.jpg
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jan 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-19 20:07:10-05

MIDVALE, Utah — A road rage incident lead to a multi-vehicle accident that caused a massive traffic delay on Interstate 15 in Midvale during Thursday's afternoon rush hour.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, two vehicles were driving aggressively while heading southbound on I-15. One of the vehicles lost control and hit a traffic barrier near 8600 South, then hit a truck that was pulling a trailer, causing it to overturn.

Multiple lanes of traffic were blocked, leading to a 4-mile back up.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the accident, but crews were able to move the trailer and reopen some of the lanes just before 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere