Owner warns others after dog killed in coyote attack

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A burial site is all that Leslie Walker has left of her 5-year-old miniature Schnauzer named Blaze.

“He's a feisty little guy. But so, so lovable too,” she said, “He was my best friend.”

Thursday morning Walker said her daughter let Blaze and his little niece Lizzy outside.

She said the backyard fence was left open and Blaze must have wandered past it.

“My other dog came to the door to be let back in, but Blaze didn't come,” said Walker.

She said that’s when she knew something was wrong.

“My husband went down there and then he came back and he said it came within three feet of a coyote,” she said, “Blaze was already dead.”

A sign warning visitors of the coyote attack has since been put up at the trailhead of Tanner Park, which is right below Walker’s house, and where hundreds of people walk their dogs each day.

“It does happen,” explained Officer with Salt Lake County Animal Services, Sergeant José Martinez, “Not so often, but every once in a while we do get cases of wildlife attacking domestic animals as cats and dogs.”

This spring, in particular, Sgt. Martinez said they’re seeing wildlife making its way toward lower-elevation neighborhoods and in higher numbers in search of food.

“In terms of, just a heavy snow pack that came in early year, lots of wildlife has come down,” said Martinez.

Walker’s neighbor, Sabrina Green captured a coyote in her backyard on video Wednesday afternoon.

Walker said she is telling Blaze’s story so people are aware when it comes to their pets and small children this summer.

“I don't really want anybody else to have to go through what we did,” she said, “It was one thing for me to grieve but to see my kids grieve too and it was kind of heart-wrenching.”

Salt Lake County Animal Services offered some tips on how to prevent potential encounters and conflicts and what to do should you come across a coyote:

PREVENTING ENCOUNTERS WITH COYOTES ON YOUR PROPERTY

Do not feed coyotes.

Remove attractants from your property, including pet food, water sources, bird feeders, and fallen fruit.

Secure trash in a locked receptacle. Keep it inside or put it out only on the morning of pick up.

Trim vegetation around your yard to reduce hiding places.

Do not leave small children outside unattended.

As a deterrent, install outdoor and motion-sensitive lighting around your property. Lights also make approaching coyotes visible.

If a coyote is on your property make it feel unwelcome: yell, throw rocks, bang pots and pans, spray it with a hose or turn on sprinklers.

PREVENTING CONFLICTS BETWEEN YOUR PETS AND COYOTES

Pets may be perceived as food for coyotes and large dogs may be seen as a threat or competition. Coyotes have taken pets in backyards, open areas, and right off a leash.

Protect your pets and keep them current on vaccinations. Here are some tips to help reduce the risks to your pets:

Supervise pets when they are outside, especially at dawn and dusk.

Never leave pets outside after dark.

Keep dogs leashed, especially when on trails and in open areas.

Never let your dog chase or “play” with coyotes.

Cats should be kept indoors.

Provide secure shelter for hobby farm pets such as poultry, rabbits, and goats.

IF YOU ENCOUNTER A COYOTE