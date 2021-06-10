Pack Creek Fire near Moab burns structures, forces evacuations

PACK CREEK, Utah — The wildfire burning in the small community of Pack Creek near Moab has now burned at least a pair of structures.

All homes in the area have been evacuated and a temporary shelter has been set up at the La Sal Community Center for those people who have been displaced. It’s located on Highway 46 in La Sal.

San Juan County says the fire continued to burn overnight and has reached the bridge at Pack Creek.

It has burned at least 400 acres and is zero percent contained as of mid-morning Thursday.

One structure and a pool house have been burned.

Multiple ground and air crews are battling the fire, but winds have picked up and gusts of 40 MPH and higher are expected by afternoon.

There could be additional road closures in the area, including the La Sal Pass road and trail ways.

The Sheriff’s Office is working to establish a command post on the La Sal Loop road where residents can go for information.

If you need to utilize the temporary shelter, or have other urgent concerns, contact the San Juan County Sheriff’s Office at 435-587-2237.

For the latest information on all wildfires in the state, click here.

