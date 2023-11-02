Pack of dogs violently attack Utah woman in backyard, resulting in critical injuries

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Utah woman is in the hospital with critical injuries, including a leg amputation, after she was attacked by a pack of pit bulls on Tuesday.

The incident happened in the backyard of the woman's home, located near 4800 South and 2900 West.

The 63-year-old woman called police at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, reporting that she had been "attacked and bitten by several dogs" that belonged to her 38-year-old son who lived with her, officials reported.

In total, the woman reported seven dogs were still in the backyard with her, including a mother and father pit bull, as well as their five puppies.

When police and paramedics arrived at the scene, they were aggressively greeted by the pack and found the injured woman still surrounded.

Officials used pepper spray to get the dogs contained in a group while paramedics rushed into the yard to get the woman, breaking a fence in the process.

The woman was hurried to the hospital, where officials said one of her legs had to be amputated and she remains in critical condition.

She also has "extensive" injuries to her legs, hands and face, officials report.

“This is a tragic situation involving a mother and her son’s dogs in the backyard of their home,” said Police Chief Brady Cottam in a statement. “Our hearts are heavy following this incident, and we are grateful the victim was able to call 911 for help as quickly as she did — even as the attack was happening. It likely did save her life.”

Once the woman was safely out of the yard and animal control officers arrived, they tried to approach the two adult dogs. The mother dog broke loose from the contained group, which is when police shot and killed the dog.

Officials report the female dog posed a risk to all police and animal control officers at the scene.

The owner of the pack of dogs, the woman's 38-year-old son, turned the remaining five puppies and father dog over to the West Valley City Animal Services, which is now investigating the attack in partnership with the police department.

Taylorsville leaders noted that only two dogs are allowed within the city per household. Also, none of the pets were licensed in the city, which is required for dogs over four months old.