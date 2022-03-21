Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Pageant for women and girls with disabilities seeking help

Image (74).jpg
Utah Miss Amazing
Image (74).jpg
Posted at 4:48 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 18:48:20-04

SALT LAKE CITY — The organizers of "Utah Miss Amazing" are looking for help with throwing this year's pageant, which is catered toward girls and women with disabilities. They need funding, a venue, judges, and volunteers.

Those wishing to donate funds to help cover the costs for the venue and other expenses can do so HERE. Donations are tax-deductible.

They are looking for a venue that is available on May 7.

Volunteers are needed in a few capacities:

  • Pageant judges: At least three people who have experience working with individuals with special needs
  • "Buddies and "right hand men" to help the girls

Anyone who wants to volunteer or help find them a venue can email imari.mackay@missamazing.org

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere