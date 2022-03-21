Pageant for women and girls with disabilities seeking help

SALT LAKE CITY — The organizers of "Utah Miss Amazing" are looking for help with throwing this year's pageant, which is catered toward girls and women with disabilities. They need funding, a venue, judges, and volunteers.

Those wishing to donate funds to help cover the costs for the venue and other expenses can do so HERE. Donations are tax-deductible.

They are looking for a venue that is available on May 7.

Volunteers are needed in a few capacities:



Pageant judges: At least three people who have experience working with individuals with special needs

"Buddies and "right hand men" to help the girls

Anyone who wants to volunteer or help find them a venue can email imari.mackay@missamazing.org