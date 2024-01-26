Painting stolen by mobsters in the 1960s found in Utah

ST. GEORGE, Utah — An original, "priceless" John Opie painting that was stolen by mobsters in the 1960s was found in Utah and returned to its rightful owner after an investigation that took two years.

Dr. Francis Wood, 96, was presented the painting, titled "The Schoolmistress" at his home in Newark, New Jersey after a judge in Washington County deemed him the owner.

FBI "FBI Special Agent Gary France and Dr. Francis Wood talk during a presentation in Newark, New Jersey where the stolen Opie painting was returned to Dr. Wood as the rightful owner."

The oil painting was created in 1784 by British artist John Opie, who was best known for his portrait and historical work.

An FBI investigation was initiated in December 2021 after an accounting firm was hired to liquidate a client's property upon his death in 2020 and found the piece of art.

While going through the client's belongings, the accounting firm discovered the painting, which was appraised to be original artwork that was stolen in 1969.

Originally, Dr. Francis Wood's father, Dr. Earl Leroy Wood, bought the painting during the Great Depression for $7,500.

Photos from the FBI show authenticity and letters the Wood family kept since its original sale in 1930. The letters document that the painting had been reserved for Wood and had been cleaned to restore parts of the art that were dirty.

"As far as any picture can be said to be perfect after having been painted for 140 years, this one certainly is," the letter reads. "It naturally shows the age of the paint, but that is as it should be and is characteristic and typical of Opie's technique."

In 1969, court documents state three men, later identified as Gerald Festa, Gerald Donnerstag, and Austin Costiglione tried stealing a coin collection from the Wood home but failed because of a burglar alarm.

Police and then U.S. Senator for New Jersey Anthony Imperiale responded to the burglary, which is when a caretaker for the residence told Imperiale of the "priceless" value of "The Schoolmistress" painting.

Later that month, the same three men returned to Wood's home and stole the Opie painting. In a 1975 trial, Festa claimed they had acted under the direction of Senator Imperiale, but his alleged involvement was never proved and he was never charged.

FBI "Special Agent Gary France watches as Dr. Francis Wood signs an FBI property release form for the recovered Opie painting."

The painting was transferred to another mobster and its location remained unknown for more than two decades, but the FBI believes it remained in possession of organized crime members for many years.

Court documents detail the painting was located in the home of Joseph Covello Sr., a reputed lieutenant of the Gambino crime family.

A photo from the FBI shows a flyer that was printed to solicit help in finding the painting with an offered reward.

FBI "Copy of a historical flyer that shows the John Opie painting, "The Schoolmistress", and lists a reward for its recovery."

In 1989, the painting fell into new ownership when someone purchased a home in Hallandale, Florida from the Covello Family. The original Opie painting was included in the home sale and the new homeowner had no idea of its importance or history.

Eventually, the individual relocated to St. George, Utah and took the painting with them where it remained until they died in 2020.

FBI "Special Agent Gary France (second right), Dr. Francis Wood and Wood’s children stand next to the John Opie painting that was stolen from Wood’s parents' home in 1969."

“It was an honor playing a role in recovering a significant piece of art and culture, and reuniting a family with its stolen heritage,” Special Agent France said in a statement. “In a world where criminal investigations often leave scars, it was a rare joy to be a part of a win-win case: a triumph for history, justice, and the Wood family.”

Once the FBI was involved, it took years of investigation to trace where the painting had been and return it to its rightful home back in New Jersey.