Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Husband and wife discovered dead in American Fork home

American Fork Homicide1.png
Posted at 1:45 PM, Jun 20, 2024

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Officials confirmed an investigation is underway in American Fork after two people were found dead inside a home.

Later, American Fork Police said the individuals were a man and woman who were married.

American Fork Homicide

Officials would not confirm the manner of death, but confirmed the deceased individuals were found in a home at 1400 North 80 East on Thursday.

Further details about the two people, including their identities, were not made available.

Stay with FOX 13 News and fox13now.com for the latest updates on this breaking news story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere