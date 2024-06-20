Husband and wife discovered dead in American Fork home

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Officials confirmed an investigation is underway in American Fork after two people were found dead inside a home.

Later, American Fork Police said the individuals were a man and woman who were married.

Justin Wright

Officials would not confirm the manner of death, but confirmed the deceased individuals were found in a home at 1400 North 80 East on Thursday.

Further details about the two people, including their identities, were not made available.

