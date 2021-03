The University of Utah has reported the sighting of two coyotes on campus Saturday night.

University police responded to the initial report, and were able to confirm the sighting just after 8:00 p.m.

The animals were in active pursuit of a deer, and were last seen leaving Officers Circle in the direction of Red Butte Canyon.

A campus alert is advising those visiting the Red Butte Canyon area to be cautious and aware of their surroundings, especially if they are accompanied by pets.