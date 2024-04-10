Pair of Weber State seniors look back on life-altering experience when one experienced cardiac arrest

RIVERDALE, Utah — Two Weber State University students are graduating in two weeks, and one of them would not be alive if it weren't for the other.

In November, Allie Green and Audrey Young stopped by Cafe Zupas in Riverdale for a study break.

"Once [Audrey] got close enough to the door, she opened it about halfway, took a step, and then she just collapsed," said Green.

Young wasn't breathing.

Green and two other bystanders immediately jumped in to help.

"I was in complete shock," said Green.

Green performed CPR for the very first time on her best friend. She learned the skill while studying as a respiratory therapy major.

"They had to shock her heart twice to be able to get her pulse back. Once they did, they rushed her to the hospital," she said.

Young only remembers feeling lightheaded and waking up in the hospital.

"How did my day go from this completely normal day to being here?" she recalled.

Doctors discovered Young had gone into cardiac arrest due to a rare genetic heart condition called CPVT. Young was unaware she even had heart issues.

"Now I've got an implant in my chest that will shock me if I ever go back into cardiac arrest," she explained. "It's been a lot to process for both of us."

The seniors will graduate on April 26.

"I'm just really proud of us, honestly," said Young.

"It's just a miracle how it worked out, really," said Green.

The young women got a lot of gift cards to Cafe Zupas and have eaten at the chain restaurant since Young went into cardiac arrest. They have yet to return to the specific location where it happened.