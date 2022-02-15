Pamela's Place provides shelter and support for homeless Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox and homeless advocate Pamela Atkinson worked together for years on reducing homelessness before he took office, and now can see some of their efforts transformed into reality through "Pamela's Place."

This supportive housing complex which includes 100 apartments was developed by the Housing Authority of Salt Lake City in 2020.

They took a tour of the complex on Tuesday, a structure at 525 South 500 West that was funded by individuals contributing to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund with dollars match by the State General Fund.

Those who work with those who are homeless say this project is a huge boost for those without shelter.

“I work with service providers every day and we are coordinating the use of funding I think I can confidently say that funding that is donated to the Pamela Atkinson homeless trust fund is used as efficiently as possible.

"The service providers are really cognizant of the needs and they are the ones that know and we help coordinate that through this fund,” said Utah Assistant Director of Homeless Services Trisha Davis.

Tax deductible donations to the Pamela Atkinson homeless trust fund can be made on 2021 Utah state income tax forms or online here.

