Paramore cancels Utah show due to illness

Rick Scuteri/Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP
Hayley Williams of Paramore performs at the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Ariz. (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)
Posted at 8:37 AM, Aug 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-10 10:37:59-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of fans were expected to attend the Paramore concert this weekend at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Following a lung infection, Hayley Williams announced she "physically can not go on" with the Utah show that was scheduled for August 13.

"I have been doing everything I can to fight this infection so we wouldn’t have to disappoint anyone with more news of postponements and cancellations," a statement from Williams reads in part. "After struggling through the last few shows and consulting with my doctor, we’re unfortunately realizing that it’s past the point of wanting to push through to put on a good show for all of you."

The Delta Center said ticket holders will be refunded at the point of purchase.

"We are so sorry to all of you who were so patient with us as we rescheduled these and likely rearranged travel plans to still come out," the statement from Williams continues. "I physically can not go on. I know this isn’t great news for anyone. Thank you so much for your continued support."

The canceled Utah show comes after Paramore was forced to postpone four other shows due to Williams' lung infection.

Paramore has been on tour since late May with stops throughout the united states.

