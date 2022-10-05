Paramore responds after man kicked out of Utah concert for assaulting multiple people

SALT LAKE CITY — Paramore is condemning "violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind" after a man was kicked out of their show in Salt Lake City for assaulting multiple women, including an engaged couple.

The concert was hosted at The Great Saltair on Tuesday night.

The band said in a statement online that multiple women, including an engaged couple, were physically and verbally assaulted while in the audience of the Salt Lake City show.

In response to the incident, the band issued a statement on social media apologizing to the fans.

"We did not realize this was happening, as the incident took place out of view from stage," the band said in part. "Had we seen any of this happening, we would have stopped the show until the situation was under control."

"To the fans who were hurt by or who witnessed what happened last night, we are so sorry," the statement continues. "We hope you know we will always do anything we can to protect you and make you feel celebrated."

The band also explained that security was able to remove the man from the venue once they were notified of the incident.

"PARAMORE DOES NOT CONDONE violence, homophobia, or bigotry of any kind," their statement reads. "It is supremely unwelcome in our community and has no place at our shows."

The identity of the man who was removed from the show, as well as if he is facing any further consequences, was not made immediately available.