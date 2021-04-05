Parents want swift action against man harassing teen girls

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — A man is under investigation for inappropriate behavior toward young girls in Eagle Mountain and Saratoga Springs, but some in the community believe police are not acting fast enough.

Fox 13 News reported on this story last week. Angry parents are wondering why more hasn't been done, but the Utah County Sheriff's Office says the man's actions do not give rise to a criminal case.

“There are sometimes things in the law that don’t allow us to take a case to a criminal level even though we feel like we’d like to,” explained Sargent Spencer Cannon of the Utah County force.

As reported earlier, four teenage girls claimed they were at a local Ridley's when the man approached them, made inappropriate comments, and grabbed one of the girl's arms, leaving them shaking and crying.

When the mother of one of the girls posted the incident on Facebook, she said she received many comments from others in the community who echoed the same experience.

“Whatever is going on with that man, it needs to be handled by the authorities when it’s happening so that he can get help and we can protect our kids,” said Kate Espinoza, mother of one of the teens.

Sargent Cannon explained that to date, the action described could be considered disorderly conduct, but they will be alert to further incidents.

