Park City affordable housing project receives $1 million grant

PARK CITY, Utah — Affordable housing in Park City got a boost after the Mountainlands Community Housing Trust and Park City Community Foundation announced Tuesday that it received a $1 million matching grant from the Solomon family.

This grant will help facilitate a multi-million dollar project to redevelop the properties of Holiday Village and Parkside.

“Our most sincere thanks goes to the Solomon family whose visionary and unprecedented donation of $1 million in matching funds has jump started our efforts to raise the next million,” says Pat Matheson, Executive Director of Mountainlands Community Housing Trust.

Beano Solomon, recognized as one of the Citizens of the Year by the Park City Rotary Club on Tuesday, came to Park City 25 years ago and has helped shape the community since her arrival.

“Our goal is to keep Park City affordable for all income levels so that we can retain a thriving and diverse community, and allow the people who make our town run to live in our town,” said Joel Zarrow, President and CEO of Park City Community Foundation.

Funds raised by the Community Foundation and Mountainlands seek to build new units for lower income households, achieve carbon neutrality, and expand diversity in services, especially for senior residents and those with disabilities.

Rental subsidies secured by Mountainlands have helped lower income residents remain in the 122 units at Holiday Villages and Parkside.