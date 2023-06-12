Watch Now
Park City dog rescued from culvert

Posted at 6:19 PM, Jun 11, 2023
PARK CITY, Utah — A dog in Park City found itself stuck in a very long culvert Sunday.

But thanks to a Park City fire crew, the dog is back in the safe confines of its home.

According to the Park City Fire District Facebook page, a little before noon, Park City Fire Department Engine 31 was dispatched to Morning Star Court.

Here’s what the firefighter saw:

But with the help of some tools and a lot of know-how, the firefighters rescued the dog and a happy reunion was had between the dog and its owner.

