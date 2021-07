PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City fire chief's body was escorted home Sunday from Oregon.

He died in an accident while on vacation with his family.

Park City Fire Department

The department said 58-year-old Chief Paul Hewitt passed away on Friday after a UTV crash in Eugene, Oregon.

Chief Hewitt spent 20 years with the Salt Lake City fire department, before becoming Park City fire chief in 2011.

The department is thanking everyone who helped with the escort and showed the family support.