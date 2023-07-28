Watch Now
Park City firefighters battle early morning house fire

Posted at 8:37 AM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 10:37:27-04

PARK CITY — Park City firefighters battled a blaze in a large home early Friday morning.

According to a post on the Park City Fire District Facebook page, crews were dispatched around 5 a.m. to a structure fire on Mountain Top Drive.

When they arrived, flames were showing on the back side of the single family home.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the fire and began ventilating and completing overhaul of the structure.

All occupants and pets were evacuated safely.

No estimated damage information has been released and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

