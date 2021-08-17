Park City hotels offering discounted rooms for Parleys Canyon Fire evacuees

PARK CITY, Utah — Many people who live in Summit County won’t be able to return home until at least August 19 because of fire in Parley's Canyon that started on August 14, but the Park City hospitality industry is stepping in to help.

READ: Catalytic converter pieces recovered in Parleys Canyon Fire

Peak Hotel is doing what it can to help people who can’t go back home right now by waiving pet fees and offering rooms at a discount.

All 127 rooms are now booked, with 70 percent of them occupied by evacuees from the fire.

Rooms started opening up on Sunday, and so they pulled out all the stops to help people who were forced to evacuate.

"There are employee rates, so our employees get to stay for 35 dollars, so we just thought, okay. That’s what we are doing. 35 dollars people are misplaced, they don’t need to deal with all the hassle, said Peaks Hotel General Manager Stephanie Samuels.

Samuels said they’ll try to accommodate people as long as they can, while the evacuation orders persist, but may have to start sending people away as tourists begin coming back into town.

Other Park City hotels are also stepping up to help accommodate displaced residents, who hope to be able to return to their homes before the weekend.

