Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Park City movie theater workers end strike with $2/hour raise

items.[0].image.alt
Google
Metropolitan Redstone 8 Cinema in Park City, Utah
google web.png
Posted at 7:09 AM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 09:09:08-04

PARK CITY, Utah — Movie theater workers in Park City have ended their two-week-long strike after receiving a wage increase of $2 an hour.

KPCW reported, although employees of the Redstone 8 Cinemas in Kimball Junction did not get everything they wanted, they still say important progress was made.

The strike started on August 18th after theater employees were unsuccessful in negotiations to secure a $15 an hour starting wage.

On Wednesday, employees decided to end the strike and accept an offer for a $2 an hour raise, bringing the theater’s base pay up to $12.50 an hour.

For more on this story, visit KPCW.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere