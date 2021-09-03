Park City movie theater workers end strike with $2/hour raise

PARK CITY, Utah — Movie theater workers in Park City have ended their two-week-long strike after receiving a wage increase of $2 an hour.

KPCW reported, although employees of the Redstone 8 Cinemas in Kimball Junction did not get everything they wanted, they still say important progress was made.

The strike started on August 18th after theater employees were unsuccessful in negotiations to secure a $15 an hour starting wage.

On Wednesday, employees decided to end the strike and accept an offer for a $2 an hour raise, bringing the theater’s base pay up to $12.50 an hour.

