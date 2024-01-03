Park City offering financial help to cover childcare costs

Starting now, if you live or work in Park City, you could receive money to cover early childcare costs.

“Our parents can’t afford it. It’s too much,” said Melissa Mendez, program director of PC Tots.

PC Tots is a non-profit daycare center in Park City where 80% of their families receive scholarships.

Mendez said there’s little room, but high demand.

“103 children are on our waitlist,” she said.

“People were talking about putting their names on lists when they were pregnant and the child would be one-and-a-half to two years old before they actually found a slot,” said Park City Mayor Nann Worel.

That’s one of the reasons why beginning Jan. 1 on a first-come, first-served basis, Park City is offering scholarships for eligible families.

The city council allocated $1 million dollars to cover up to $1,700 per month for each child up to kindergarten age.

“It’s extremely difficult – especially for our young families – to be able to afford to live in Park City because our cost of living up here is so high,” said Worel.

To be eligible, you must live in Park City and contribute 10% of your household income to childcare each month.

It sounds like a lot, but according to the president and CEO of the Park City Community Foundation, parents are already paying much more.

“In Summit County, where Park City is situated, 65% of our families pay more than 10% of their income for early childcare,” said Joel Zarrow.

Qualifying families must also make 100% or less than the average median income.

“So an example of that, a family with four persons will need to have a total family income of $148,000 or less to quality for the programs,” said Jessa Santangelo, vice president of business development at Upwards.

People who work but don’t live in Park City could also be eligible for $200 scholarships. Those who live and work in Park City could receive up to $1,900.

The Park City Community Foundation will cover the administrative costs of the program.

All the enrolling and payment processing will be done through a partnership with California childcare, Upwards.

“The program is helping direct income eligible families also to the Utah state’s DWS childcare assistance program,” she said. “So not only are we managing our own subsidy programs and the scholarship program, but we are all working to make sure parents get placed and get as much assistance as possible with other third parties as well.”

Daycares just hope some funding will eventually find its way to helping them expand.

The last few months have been pretty painful ever since the end of pandemic federal funds back in October.

“It is a first step in the state of Utah, it is huge. Supporting families is very important, but we’ve got to support the industry as well,” said Mendez.

If you wish to sign up for the financial assistance program or read more about it, click here.