Park City residents and resorts ready for Olympics to return

PARK CITY, Utah — Bethany McGaughy, a Park City resident, and her family have been patiently waiting on winter Olympic news, she said.

“My kids are all at an age where they could possibly compete in the Olympics,” said McGaughy. “So that's really exciting. My nine-year-old does ski jumping, Nordic combined, so he does cross-country and ski jumping. And then my youngest son does alpine skiing. So he goes fast.”

As the host of multiple events in the Winter Games in 2002, like Half Pipe and Giant Slalom, Park City Mountain Resort is already getting excited about being a part of the Olympics in 2034, said Sara Huey, Senior Manager of Communications.

“I think that everyone who lives in Park City, Salt Lake City, or anywhere in Utah can understand what a special place this is,” she said. “To have the light of a world event shined on this place that we call home and that we know is such a special place, is really an honor.”

Wednesday’s news just adds to the resort’s overall celebration this month, as December marks Park City Mountain’s 60th anniversary.

“This mountain, this resort and this community would not be what they are today without that legacy of having hosted the Olympic Winter Games in 2002,” said Huey. “The Olympics are all about welcoming the world, and that's an experience that we work to provide here at Park City Mountain every day.”