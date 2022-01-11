Park City ski patrol union overwhelmingly votes to authorize a strike if negotiations fail with Vail Resorts

PARK CITY, Utah — After nearly a year and a half of stalled contract negotiations between Vail Resorts and the Park City ski patrol union, the Utah ski patrollers have authorized a strike in a near-unanimous vote.

Union leadership announced Monday that 168 of its 171 members had voted in favor of a work stoppage if Vail Resorts does not offer a wage scale that the union finds acceptable.

“A strike authorization does not mean that a walkout is inevitable,” the Park City Professional Ski Patrol Association wrote on Instagram, noting that a bargaining session is scheduled for Monday night.

“However, it does show that our membership is prepared to participate in a work stoppage if necessary,” they continued.

Most, or all, of Park City — Utah’s largest ski resort by acreage — would likely shut down in the event of a strike, and the union acknowledged that “a strike has significant consequences reaching far beyond our membership to other mountain employees and the Park City community.”

Read the entire story on the Salt Lake Tribune

This article is published through the Utah News Collaborative, a partnership of news organizations in Utah that aim to inform readers across the state.